Russia-Iran comprehensive partnership treaty not aimed against any third parties — Kremlin

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran follows the aspirations of both countries and is not aimed against any third countries' interests, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The aforementioned treaty will align with the aspirations of the peoples of the two friendly neighboring countries - Russia and Iran, whose cooperation is not directed against anyone’s interests," he said in a comment to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

The spokesman reminded of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that "Russia is never friends with anyone against anyone."

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty is designed to become the most crucial step in the development of relations between Russia and Iran. According to officials from both countries, the treaty covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various fields of Russian-Iranian relations, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

Currently, the two nations are guided by the 2001 Treaty on the Foundations of Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Russia and Iran. It was concluded for 10 years and automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali stated earlier that the treaty would be signed for a term of twenty years.

On January 14, Peskov said that the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and Iran would be signed following talks between the presidents on January 17. According to the spokesman, Moscow attaches great importance to the signing of the treaty. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the Russian-Iranian pact is not aimed at establishing a military alliance.