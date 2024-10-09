Russia may delay decision on new envoy to Washington until after US election — expert

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia will wait until after the American presidential election to appoint a new ambassador to the US, Vice-Rector for scientific work of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Karpovich told TASS.

"Regarding the matter of appointing a new ambassador, we must understand that the US is an unfriendly country for Russia. Russia’s line on the US is determined by the fact that Washington is the main instigator, organizer and operator of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the collective West," Karpovich noted. The US has become the main source of security risks to Russia, to international peace and to the balanced development of the global community. Relations with the US depend on the willingness of the American administration to abandon dominance through force, its anti-Russian policies, and its quest to make Russia suffer a ‘strategic defeat.’"

According to the expert, bilateral communication should be based on sovereign equality, mutual benefits and respect of interests. He emphasized that the US authorities are currently engaging in what can be called "bully diplomacy." "Our bilateral relations are at a very low point. Standing US President Joe Biden bashed the Russian president. Vice President of The United States Kamala Harris is becoming ‘infamous’ for this, too," the vice-rector noted. "Thus, the US politicians do not hold back in any way and ignore ethics completely."

"Russia is most likely to wait for the US presidential election to pass. In accordance with its results, Russia will make a decision and take action regarding the appointment of an ambassador to the United States," Karpovich believes. "This fits the new Russian foreign policy concept, which spells out what algorithms become the basis for developing our relations with the US."

Anatoly Antonov finished his work as the head of the diplomatic mission of Russia in the US, the Embassy of Russia in the US told TASS on October 5. He had held this position for seven years. On October 6, the diplomat returned to Moscow.