Putin expresses condolences to Vietnamese leadership over typhoon aftermath

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man over the tragic aftermath of the typhoon that hit Vietnam.

"I know that a powerful typhoon hit Vietnam recently," Putin said. "Please, accept my heartfelt condolences over the natural disaster’s tragic aftermath."

According to the latest reports, at least 127 people got killed and over 50 went missing due to the Yagi typhoon that hit northern Vietnam. Over 750 people got injured. Massive flooding occurred in the northern part of the republic, including the capital city of Hanoi, which affected up to 200,000 hectares of arable land.