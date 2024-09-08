Russia’s telecom watchdog registers over 220 DDoS attacks during elections campaigns

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. More than 220 DDoS attacks have been registered on the resources of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Moscow city’s information technologies department and electronic voting system, Yevgeny Zaitsev of Russia’s telecom watchdog Roscomnadzor said.

"Over the period of preparations for and holding of election campaigns, we have registered 222 DDoS attacks registered on the resources of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Moscow city’s information technologies department and electronic voting system," Zaitsev, head of Roscomnadzor’s electronic communications control and supervision department, told a briefing.

Apart from that, 167 cases of malfunction of communications lines used by elections commission of all levels were reported, he said, adding that the overall duration of all DDoS attacks was three hours and 42 minutes.

"These accidents have had no impact on the work of the Central Elections Commission, Moscow city’s information technologies department and electronic voting system," Zaitsev noted.

The Single Voting Day is being held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns being underway. Direct elections for top executive offices are taking place in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra), and Crimea, they are to be elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections are taking place in 13 Russian regions. Three one-seat constituencies are holding by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).