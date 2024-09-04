{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Eighteen churches in Russia’s Belgorod Region suffer damage from Ukrainian shelling

Metropolitan Ioann of Belgorod and Stary Oskol emphasized that despite constant shelling attacks and the overall difficult situation, work continued to rebuild the churches

BELGOROD, September 4. /TASS/. Eighteen churches in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region have been destroyed or damaged by Ukrainian attacks, Metropolitan Ioann of Belgorod and Stary Oskol told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Eighteen of our churches have been completely or partially destroyed," he said.

The metropolitan added that despite constant shelling attacks and the overall difficult situation, work continued to rebuild the churches.

On Tuesday morning, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged the church of St. Nicholas in the village of Gruzskoye in the Belgorod Region. "The church has been attacked ten times since May. <...> Another attack came at six in the morning yesterday. The church was damaged by fire, projectiles destroyed its domes and refectory. The priest managed to take most of the relics to a safe place," the metropolitan said.

Tags
Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft strike massed Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk area
"Reconnaissance reports said that all the designated targets had been destroyed," the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia, China have reliable system for mutual transactions — deputy minister
The official added that the two states plan to boost trade turnover to 27 trillion rubles (almost $306 billion at the current exchange rate) by 2030
Read more
BRICS expansion has its limits, members are to decide on it — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that "all these issues will be discussed in Kazan," referring to the organization’s summit in Russia in late October
Read more
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Read more
Russian forces shoot down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 37 drones in past day
Units of Battlegroup South continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses, inflicting losses on Ukraine’s 24th, 32nd, 100th, 117th mechanized, 46th airmobile, and 10th assault brigades and 116th Territorial Defense Brigade
Read more
Russia, China officially confirm renunciation of territorial claims, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova stressed that the mutual renunciation of territorial claims by Moscow and Beijing had been enshrined in the July 16, 2001, Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, with Moscow and Beijing putting border issues to bed once and for all by signing the Additional Agreement on the Eastern part of the Russia-China Border on October 14, 2004, and ratifying the document later"
Read more
Commander says Ukraine suffers heavy losses after attempted night attacks on Kursk Region
Earlier, Apty Alaudinov reported that the Russian military had destroyed three units of Ukrainian equipment near Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region
Read more
Ukrainian Minister of Reintegration of non-controlled territories submits her resignation
"After almost three years in the government, I submitted my resignation today," Irina Vereschuk said
Read more
Consequences of further Ukrainian terror to be 'extremely painful' — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the European politicians "now only have one so-called Western piece of rhetoric left, the one about strategically defeating Russia" and they are not even mentioning the people of Ukraine anymore, or democracy
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief temporarily dismisses unmanned systems command chief of staff
Alexander Syrsky appointed Gladky to his current position in late August
Read more
Chery tops rating of largest foreign companies in Russia — Forbes
The rating includes companies that are more than 50% owned by foreign companies or individuals as of August 23, 2024
Read more
Putin yet undecided on his participation in G20 summit — spokesman
"Russia continues its work within the G20 framework; our sherpa continues to actively work with his colleagues," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
NATO stirs the pot in Asia-Pacific region — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova quipped that she had not heard anyone inviting NATO to the region
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces vow to increase security measures after Poltava strike
A military source told TASS that over 300 Ukrainian militants, including foreign instructors, were killed or injured at the training facility in Poltava
Read more
Russia, China work on Xi Jinping’s participation in BRICS summit — ambassador
"Both countries currently maintain very close contacts on the issue," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said
Read more
Corvette Gremyashchy takes part in air defense exercise off Kamchatka
The Pacific Fleet said the anti-submarine aircraft IL-38 was involved in the capacity of a hypothetical enemy
Read more
Putin calls Mongolia friendly country, Russia’s decades-old ally
The Russian president noted that Mongolia "turned out to be a very loyal, reliable ally of the Soviet Union and Russia" in the fight against Nazism and militarism
Read more
Putin inspects Pacific Fleet corvette in Russia’s Far East
The flotilla chief told Putin about the troops and means from his unit as well as their operational procedures
Read more
Trump vows to blow lid off UFOs, JFK assassination if elected
In September 2023, Donald Trump claimed that, when he served in the Oval Office between 2017 and 2021, the military privately briefed him about UFOs, which they saw with their own eyes
Read more
Ukraine will lose in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Kursk attack was meant to stop the Russian advance in Donbass
Read more
Musk on his refusal to activate Starlink above Crimea: it’s not a military system
He said that he decided not to switch on Starlink above the Crimean Peninsula in 2022
Read more
Kursk battle to pave way for Russian victory in special op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that the enemy's "entire frontline has collapsed and our troops are advancing, liberating several settlements every day"
Read more
West's 'brazen' involvement in Ukraine conflict shining through — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that not so long ago, Western leaders had said that their key goal in Ukraine "is to support the Kiev regime on its journey to democracy"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Read more
Battlegroup North wipes out up to 75 enemy servicemen in Kharkov Region — top brass
The Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in one day
Read more
Ukrainian forces trapped north of Krasnogorovka in DPR try to get out — source
The source added that the Ukrainian soldiers were trying to escape in small groups and sustaining heavy losses
Read more
Zelensky asking India to host Ukraine conference presumptuous — MFA
"It seems to me that Zelensky just does not understand the position India and its leadership hold," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Ukrainians may see their front collapsing in Donbass, Austrian expert warns
According to Markus Reisner, Russian troops occupy more localities east of Krasnoarmeysk "every day"
Read more
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Read more
Dutch court seizes Gazprom's shares in Wintershall venture in North Sea
Gazprom had previously planned to sell this stake
Read more
Turkey's bid for full BRICS membership to be considered — Kremlin aide
Bloomberg earlier reported, citing sources, that Turkish authorities had applied to join BRICS several months ago
Read more
Another Ukrainian supply route cut off near DPR's Ugledar — law enforcement
The source stressed that the road had served as one of several key arteries on that frontline section
Read more
Moscow to view any attempted provocation against Transnistria as attack on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the Moldovan authorities are leading the country down the "disastrous path of Ukraine," as they follow an anti-Russian course upon instructions from the West
Read more
Russia takes measures to protect Kursk, Zaporozhye nuke plants from external impact
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov stressed that by ensuring the security of the two nuclear power plants, Russia is protecting not only its own people from potential negative developments, but also Ukrainians and Europeans
Read more
Russia, China can resolve issues with bank transactions — ambassador
Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui did not give a time frame
Read more
Germany failed to reply to any Russian inquiries on Nord Stream blasts, Russian MFA says
Maria Zakharova stressed that Berlin is attempting to present the situation around the investigation into the circumstances of the act of sabotage as "developing in the right direction"
Read more
Ukraine wants to exempt its military from international law — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the reputation of both the Kiev regime and the ICC is "well known"
Read more
Russia sees no limit to US involvement in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia must take into account the destructive actions of the West and ensure a reliable future for future generations amid them
Read more
IAEA chief to pay his fifth visit to Zaporozhye NPP
Rafael Grossi’s first visit to ZNPP took place on September 1, 2022
Read more
Russia’s opponents may go for peace talks after failure in Kursk Region — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to failure
Read more
Today’s US going back to McCarthy-era ‘witch hunts’ — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that these days, unlike the McCarthyism of the 1940s-1950s, this process was proceeding in the US "in a more colorful, more sophisticated way, given the level of technological development"
Read more
Zelensky dismisses deputy chief of presidential staff Rostislav Shurma
A decree announcing the move is posted to the Ukrainian presidency’s website
Read more
Commander of Rezky corvette briefs Putin about upcoming exercises near Hawaii
Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations
Read more
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Read more
Russian scientists register four powerful solar flares
The most powerful of them occurred at 7:02 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Pentagon refrains from commenting on possibility of long-range missile delivery to Kiev
Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said "I don't have anything"
Read more
Russia hurt Ukraine bad in Kursk Region using only token force
Major General Apty Alaudinov noted that the Ukrainian armed forces relocated the best-prepared units, equipped with Western vehicles, for the Kursk operation
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says top diplomat Kuleba will be next to resign
The chairman of the pro-presidential party’s faction in the legislature, David Arakhamiya, said the cabinet is undergoing a reshuffle that will affect more than 50% of its members
Read more
Press review: Putin goes to Mongolia and Berlin gives Kiev free run to use its weapons
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3rd
Read more
Serbia vows not to join NATO, become part of anti-Russian hysteria — deputy PM
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during talks with NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge in late August yet again confirmed the Balkan republic’s commitment to its military neutrality
Read more
Ukrainian forces use drones configured in UK for strikes inside Russia — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, these drones were assembled in the Vyshgorod district of the Kiev Region, and they were launched near Slavyansk in the Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat Kuleba submits letter of resignation
Verkhovna Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk published a photo of Kuleba’s letter where he asks to resign without specifying any reasons for his decision
Read more
Three civilians killed, five injured in Ukrainian strike at market in Donetsk
All injured people are being provided with medical aid, Denis Pushilin said, adding that a female civilian, born in 2004, got injured the settlement of the Abakumova mine in the same part of the city
Read more
Trump refuses to disclose details of his Ukrainian peace plan until election victory
Trump has repeatedly pledged to resolve the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration, if elected
Read more
Kiev regime reveals its true self: Kremlin comments on Ukrainian plans in Russia’s Kursk
"And we must go our way to complete the special military operation and accomplish the tasks facing us," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Russia designates Dnepr-1 Battalion as terrorist group
The organizations that were earlier put on the list include the Noman Chelebidzhikhan volunteer battalion of Crimean Tatars
Read more
ICC arrest warrant will not limit Putin's international contacts — Kremlin
According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the authorities see "great interest in the country [Russia] from the global majority"
Read more
Process of revision of Russian nuclear doctrine due to West’s irresponsible position — MFA
As Maria Zakharova pointed out, Russia has many times warned the West and is warning it again that such a policy is fraught with strategic risks
Read more
Journalists from Australia's ABC News illegally cross border into Russia’s Kursk Region
"Crossing the border here doesn’t just carry the physical risk of being in a war zone; it also means that as individuals, we’re unlikely to ever be able to return to Russia," reporters Kathryn Diss and Fletcher Yeung write
Read more
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration resigns
"The resignation submission will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions," Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said
Read more
Russian forces wipe out dozen of Ukrainian military hardware pieces in Kursk region
The situation along the line of engagement has not changed much, with the enemy sustaining very heavy casualties in this direction, Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Rada lawmaker accuses Kiev of downplaying death toll of strike at Poltava military school
Artem Dmitruk noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command did not order the servicemen to go down to basements during an air raid alert, which resulted in most servicemen getting killed
Read more
Russia supports Malaysia's interest in joining BRICS — Kremlin
According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "to this end, a large summit will be held in Kazan at the end of October"
Read more
Russian forces taking out big chunks of Ukrainian hardware in Kursk daily
Apty Alaudinov specified that in recent days, the adversary has been tentative in advancing its hardware
Read more
Sweden's, Finland's drills indicate preparations for escalation near Russia — expert
Alexander Stepanov specified that about 1,000 servicemen from three countries - Finland, the United States and Sweden - took part in the maneuvers
Read more
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry eliminates 313 explosive objects in Kursk Region
The agency noted that the radiation background is normal and no excessive concentrations of dangerous chemicals have been detected
Read more
Putin ends visit to Mongolia
The Russian leader held talks with the Mongolian leadership, took part in celebrations on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the victory in the battle of Khalkhin-Gol
Read more
Germans afraid of being dragged into big war — Wagenknecht
"Two-thirds in the east reject plans to deploy US missiles," she said
Read more
FACTBOX: Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Russian aviation has hit Ukrainian reserves in 15 localities in the Sumy Region over the day
Read more
Luna-26 project proceeds according to schedule — first deputy premier
A decision was made to expand ground tests of the spacecraft
Read more
Russian naval infantry soldiers ambush enemy convoy in Kursk region
Ukrainian militants failed to stage a direct assault on Russian soldiers as they were caught off guard by a Russian storm unit
Read more
Ukrainian group in DPR’s Ugledar almost encircled — law enforcement
It is reported that the circle around Ugledar is gradually tightening
Read more
US fails to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Russian ambassador says
Anatoly Antonov ridiculed what might have been the downing of the first such fighter delivered to Kiev with a US-provided Patriot missile battery
Read more
Ukraine shells 20 settlements in Belgorod Region over day
Five drones attacked three settlements in the Borisovsky district
Read more
Ukrainian troops flee blindly during liberation of DPR's Prechistovka — top brass
It also released a video showing Ukrainian servicemen fleeing en masse towards Zolotaya Niva and Shakhterskoye, leaving their wounded comrades on the battlefield
Read more
Serbia won’t let fraternal relations between Belgrade and Moscow deteriorate — deputy PM
The meeting between the Russian president and the Serbian deputy prime minister took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island
Read more
Power of Siberia-2 gas pipe to be launched successfully — Chinese ambassador
A number of media outlets reported in August that Mongolia has not included it into its national development project until 2028
Read more
Russian air defenses down four Ukrainian drones over Kursk, Belgorod regions, Black Sea
Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed four unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea
Read more
Certification of engines for SJ-100 plane to be over by late 2025 — minister
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said that the engine is now undergoing ground tests
Read more
ICC should be wary of acting on Putin's arrest warrant — Medvedev
On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, for their alleged involvement in war crimes "consisting of the illegal deportation of the population," including children, and their illegal transfer to Russia
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian military school in Poltava — politician
It is reported that the enemy's losses amount to hundreds of people
Read more
West conducts bioweapons experiments on psych patients in Ukraine — research institute
According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed
Read more
Updates of Russia’s nuclear doctrine caused by West’s actions — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is reviewing its approaches "against the backdrop of challenges and threats, prompted by countries of the so-called collective West"
Read more
Ukrainian troops shoot women, kids, elderly people in Kursk Region — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Russian forces had never tortured captives
Read more
Putin to hold bilateral talks, infrastructure development meeting in Vladivostok
Russian President will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russian companies interested in developing in BRICS markets
BRICS countries are capable of developing their economies without the use of the dollar equivalent in payments by building up trade and economic relations among such countries, expert Dmitry Prokhorenko said
Read more
Serbia’s deputy premier arrives at Eastern Economic Forum
The Serbian deputy premier is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday
Read more
Russia equips missile troops with modern weapons — Patrushev
"Russia's maritime policy is aimed at further developing the forces and bases of the Pacific Fleet," the Russian presidential aide pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian lawmakers block access to parliament’s lectern over mobilization bill
Thus, the draft bill was only approved in the first reading
Read more
US fails to impose its interests on Vietnam, Hanoi chooses BRICS — expert
Scientific director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vitaly Naumkin noted that Vietnam was one of the key powers in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Japan loses Russian car market for long — Russian Foreign Ministry
Tokyo did itself a disservice in attempts to isolate Russia, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Half of Ukraine’s government ministers to be replaced — head of pro-presidential faction
On Tuesday afternoon, Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced reshuffles in the government and the presidential office
Read more
Ex-German chancellor ties SPD’s loss in regional elections to party line toward Russia
At the September 1 elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Social Democrats garnered only 7.3% and 6.1% votes, respectively
Read more
Lavrov issues stark warning not to fool with Russia's red lines
According to the foreign minister, the US is starting to lose its sense of mutual restraint with Russia
Read more
Serbia’s defense minister denies it could transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine
The defense minister said the country owns revamped MiG-29 aircraft thanks to the responsible policy of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
Read more
Russian diplomat points to EU’s likely involvement in planning attack on Kursk Region
According to Maria Zakharova, the European Union "justifies any terror attacks, war crimes, slaughter and kidnapping of civilians, sexual violence against women committed by militants and mercenaries of the puppet Kiev regime"
Read more
Kiev seeks lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia amid dire battlefield situation
However, according to Maria Zakharova, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory"
Read more
China displayed Kinzhal-like hypersonic missile as warning to US — newspaper
According to the experts cited by SCMP, "the Chinese variant is more powerful and would deter US warships from entering the region in the event of a conflict"
Read more
Expert says Power of Siberia-2 talks complex, project may be launched outside Mongolia
"It is obviously possible to pave the route through Russia as well," Alexey Maslov noted
Read more