Rosatom invited IAEA head to visit Kursk NPP at right moment, Russian envoy in Vienna says

VIENNA, August 17. /TASS/. The invitation for IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is a timely and important step, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"An invitation to visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and its satellite city of Kurchatov in the nearest future has been relayed to the head of the IAEA. It is an uncommon, but a very timely and important step," Ulyanov said on his Telegram channel.

He added to during the phone call with Gross, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev drew his attention to the "deteriorating situation in the security of Zaporozhye and Kursk NPPs due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian side.".