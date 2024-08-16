Putin discusses new military hardware developments with Security Council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with permanent members of the Russian Security Council new technical solutions applied in the special military operation zone at his residence near Moscow during a face-to-face meeting.

"Today we will talk about new hardware solutions used during the special military operation," Putin said.

The president specified that Defense Minister Andrey Belousov was at his command post. "He will attend the meeting via video link," Putin said, giving the floor to the minister.