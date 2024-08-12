Russian forces hit three Ukrainian ammo warehouses in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed three ammunition depots in the Kiev-controlled town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia' movement, told TASS.

"Three ammunition depots in Orekhov and the suburbs were destroyed. Among them was ammunition for US-made 155mm M777 howitzers. This is short-term, but immediately affected the enemy's supply and the intensity of its shelling on this section of the front," Rogov said.

According to him, there have been no fundamental changes on the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region in recent days. "There are no particular changes on the front, the initiative belongs to our military," the politician emphasized.