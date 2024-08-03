Kiev’s threats to blow up Crimean Bridge may be part of US election campaign — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s threats to blow up the Crimean Bridge may be part of the US presidential election campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Izvestia daily.

Commenting on remarks by Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov, she pointed out that "surprisingly, he has outlined a timeframe of a few months."

"Perhaps, this is part of the US election campaign, where strong evidence needs to be presented of the achievements made by the White House and the Kiev authorities," Zakharova went on to say.

According to her, threats to attack the Crimean Bridge are "pure terrorism."