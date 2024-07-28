St Petersburg to host Main Naval Parade

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Main Naval Parade will be held on Day of Russian Navy in St. Petersburg and will be hosted by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.

The parade will showcase ships and supply vessels of all naval branches. The Navy Day will be also celebrated in Vladivostok, Baltiysk, Severomorsk and Kaspiysk, as well as in the Syrian port of Tartus. In total, up to 200 ships and boats of various classes, more than 100 pieces of equipment and up to 15,000 servicemen will be involved in the festivities.

On Saturday, the Russian president signed an executive order on celebrations marking the Day of Russian Navy in St. Petersburg on July 28. A fireworks display will take place at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (7:30 p.m. GMT)

St. Petersburg will welcome many foreign guests at this year’s celebrations. China’s naval ships Jiaozuo and Honghu will take part in the festivities. The Algerian Navy’s La Summam training ship, which has already anchored among other participants, has accepted the invitation. Admiral Hu Zhongming, Commander of the Chinese Navy, and Rear Admiral Htein Win, Myanmar’s Navy Commander-in-chief, arrived in St. Petersburg to attend the festivities. A Cuban delegation led by the Naval Forces’ Commander-in-Chief Luis Reyes Lopez have also come. Military brass bands of Vietnam, India and China will perform along with Russian bands on downtown Palace Square. Volunteers from Azerbaijan, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, and Uganda will be engaged for the parade.