One person killed, two wounded in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Shebekino

BELGOROD, July 25. /TASS/. One person was killed and two were wounded in a shelling attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The town of Shebekino was shelled by Ukrainian troops. A terrible thing happened. <...> A man died on the spot from sustained wounds before ambulance crews could reach him. I express my sincere condolences to all those near and dear to the deceased," the governor said.

According to preliminary information, two civilians were injured and taken to a local hospital by territorial defense fighters, Gladkov said. They were discharged after receiving medical aid.

Two apartment buildings were also damaged. "Windows and front walls have been damaged in one building, the roof took a direct strike in another one," the governor said. He added that the production facilities of an industrial enterprise, the front wall of a commercial enterprise and one motor vehicle also suffered damage.

Emergency and municipal services are working on site.