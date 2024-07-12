Russia ready to support Brazil during its BRICS presidency in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko expressed readiness to provide full support, if needed, to Brazil, which will chair the association next year, she said at the conclusion of the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"Next year, the BRICS chairmanship passes to Brazil. Passing the baton, we sincerely wish success to our Brazilian colleagues and express our readiness to provide them with full support, including in the preparation of the XI BRICS Parliamentary Forum, if you need it," she said.

Matvienko noted that the dialog within the Forum ends with a feeling of satisfaction with the work done. "The growing number of like-minded people, their activity and interest are probably the main proof of the Forum's relevance and the key to further strengthening of parliamentary interaction. This is a confirmation that we are on the right track. We are on the right side of history," she said.

According to her, lawmakers from the BRICS countries will have to solve a number of important tasks within the framework of further cooperation. "Our parliamentary forum has excellent opportunities to become a significant element of interstate interaction within the framework of the association," she said.

Matvienko emphasized that the program of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship provides for a large number of different events. "As our President said yesterday, we have just crossed the mid-point of our chairmanship," she said.

Earlier, BRICS lawmakers have expressed concern over the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter in their joint statement adopted at the plenary session of the X BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The participants of the Forum expressed their support for an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, and rules-based multilateral trading system, in which the World Trade Organization (WTO) plays a central role. In addition, BRICS lawmakers emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and financial security, achieving the national development goals of the BRICS countries and the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy by 2025.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter.