Russia's Medvedev wants NATO, Ukraine snuffed out for good

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says Moscow needs to ramp up efforts to keep Ukraine out of the North Atlantic Alliance - and put an end to both the former Soviet republic and the bloc.

The Russian politician commented on the Washington Summit Declaration, specifically on the paragraph reading: "We will continue to support it [Ukraine] on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership."

"One thing is for certain. We must do all we can to make sure that Ukraine’s 'irreversible path' to NATO ends in the demise of either Ukraine or NATO. Or - even better - both," Medvedev said.