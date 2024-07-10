Modi's visit to Moscow shows real sovereignty of India’s policy — Russian diplomat

NEW DELHI, July 10. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow showed the true sovereignty of Indian policy, Russian Charge d'Affaires in India Roman Babushkin told TASS.

"This visit was a manifestation of true sovereignty and independence of Indian policy in the current geopolitical uncertainty," the diplomat said.

The visit aroused great interest among the Indian public, the diplomat noted.

"The visit caused a great stir in India because, contrary to long-standing tradition, Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow was the first visit of the new prime minister to a country that does not belong to the South Asian region, and that country was Russia," Babushkin said.

He pointed out that Moscow and New Delhi are talking about joint efforts to form a multipolar world.

"And we confirmed our attitude and readiness to work in all areas, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, in order for this multipolar world to take place," the diplomat said.

The Indian Prime Minister visited Russia on July 8-9. The leaders of the two countries held substantive negotiations. First - at the residence of the Russian leader Novo-Ogaryovo, then - in the Kremlin.