Putin, Modi discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed the entire spectrum of issues of relations between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Yesterday, as you know, the leaders spent much time together in an informal atmosphere. They discussed, as they told the delegation today, practically the entire agenda," he said. "And today, we discussed the entire range of issues in our bilateral relations in detail with the participation of delegations."

According to Lavrov, the leaders stressed their commitment to efforts to expand relations between their countries in all spheres. "They include economy, political dialogue, humanitarian, cultural, sports, educational ties, military and military-technical cooperation," he said. "Our relations can be described as privileged strategic partnership."