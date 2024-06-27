All beaches on southern coast of Crimea reopened after water deemed safe

SIMFEROPOL, June 27. /TASS/. All beaches on Crimea's southern coast have reopened to the public after the waters were deemed safe by the authorities following a sewage spill, Yalta administration head Yanina Pavlenko said.

"All beaches of the southern coast of Crimea are open, with the exception of the Ai-Petri sanatorium for unrelated reasons, with a decision to be made on that one any hour now," Pavlenko said in a video message published on her Telegram channel.

On June 23, there was sewage spill in Yalta. Seven settlements (one of them partially) were disconnected from the water supply. A number of beaches from Oreanda to Foros were temporarily closed to visitors. The next day the accident was cleared up, water supply was restored, but specialists needed time to analyze sea water.