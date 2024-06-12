Russia Day to be celebrated as continuity symbol of its millennia-old history — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Russia Day must be celebrated as a symbol of firmness and succession of statehood of the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the award ceremony for Heroes of Labor and laureates of state awards for 2023.

"This is the holiday in honor of our Motherland," the President said. "We celebrate it with respect to our country, with reverence for its centuries-long history, commandments of our ancestors, their achievements and victories," Putin said.

All the stages of the Tsardom of Russia, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union are the integral whole with modern Russia, the head of state noted. "I therefore consider necessary, historically proper to celebrate the Russia Day as the symbol of continuity of the millennia-old way of our Fatherland," Putin added.