SVATOVO, June 11. /TASS/. Russian troops thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian army to rotate forces in the Kupyansk frontline area, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

A Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) crew from the 1st Guards Tank Army of Russia’s Battlegroup West received reconnaissance data that Ukrainian troops decided to carry out the rotation of their infantry units in the daytime. The Grad rocket launcher promptly advanced to a firing position and blanketed the area after three aiming shots.

"We strike strongholds, mostly infantry and armored personnel carriers, both day and night, and are always ready to shield our fighters at the frontline. We strike quickly and promptly leave the firing position for reloading," the Grad MLRS crew commander with the call sign Ded told the TASS correspondent.

Russian Grad MLRS crews set up posts with drone detectors to keep a close eye on the sky due to high activity of the enemy’s FPV drones. Grad rocket launchers will soon be equipped with electronic warfare stations. In addition, anti-drone lattices are mounted on Grad combat vehicles, he said.