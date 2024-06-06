Kremlin spokesman says Biden by insulting Putin harms his own reputation

DUBAI, June 6. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden by insulting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin harms his own reputation, a Kremlin spokesman said, after Biden called Putin a dictator.

"The US president's statements about Putin only hurt Biden's own reputation," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Al Arabiya television. "Putin does not react to such rudeness, so he will not respond in kind."

Earlier on Thursday, Biden again referred to Putin as a dictator.

"He’s a dictator and he is struggling to make sure he holds his country together while still keeping this assault going," the US president said in an interview with ABC television.

Biden was commenting on Putin’s statement that supplies by Western countries of long-range weapons to Ukraine for strikes inside Russia were tantamount to their "direct participation in the war.".