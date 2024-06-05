Russia and Chad agree to improve trade ties — Lavrov

N’DJAMENA /Republic of Chad/, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Chad have agreed to improve trade ties bringing them to the level of political, defense and humanitarian cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his visit to Chad.

"We have agreed that the main attention at this stage should be given to efforts that will allow us to bring our trade and economic ties, investment interaction to the high level that our political dialogue, our ties in the field of defense and security, humanitarian and educational spheres have reached," he said.

"We agreed that our Chadian friends will convey to us their wishes about those forms of interaction, sectors of their economy where they consider the presence of Russian economic operators useful," Lavrov noted.

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that the delegation of the Chadian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It (the Chamber - TASS) opened a permanent representative office in Russia. This is also a very important and stable channel for exchanging views on what projects will be in the interests of developing the Chadian economy, solving social problems and which will be based on the principle of mutual benefit," he added.