MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The current year will conclude with Russia’s victory in the special military operation, said Apty Alaudinov, a senior Russian Defense Ministry official and commander of the Akhmat special forces.

"I am absolutely sure: this year will end with Russia’s victory. I think that we will defeat the forces and means that they (the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) have put together. We can defeat them, we have rather serious resources," he said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

The defense official pointed out that Russia's defense industry has been working at high capacity for the past two years. "The fact is that if this all continues, they can fire everything they have and still come to the same result that they could have gotten initially, without the special military operation," he said. "Sign these very documents that have been prepared, the Minsk agreements, and put this matter to rest."