GENICHESK, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 60 troops and 2 howitzers in battles with Russian forces in the Kherson direction over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"The enemy lost as many as 60 militants, 3 motor vehicles, a 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye, he specified.