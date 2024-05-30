Russian deputy foreign minister expresses concern over rising politicization in UNHRC

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with UNHRC President Omar Zniber in Geneva and expressed concern over the rising politicization and confrontation in the international agency, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"An in-depth conversation was held on a wide range of issues related to the functioning of the HRC. Concern was expressed to Omar Zniber about the rising level of politicization and confrontation in this key body of the UN system in the human rights area," the statement said.

According to the ministry, it was underscored during the meeting that there is the need to bring back the spirit of constructive, equitable and mutually respectful cooperation on pressing issues of encouragement and protection of human rights.

"It was noted that joint efforts are important for human rights to become a factor helping the rapprochement of various countries and groups of countries, as well as strengthening the atmosphere of trust and mutual respect in international relations," the statement said.