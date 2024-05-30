Ukrainian forces attack Russia’s Belgorod Region with 60 drones over day

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, launching about 60 drones and firing nearly 50 different munitions, Govenor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"In the Belgorod district, the air defense system shot down an enemy drone over the village of Repnoye and two over the village of Ustinka. There were no consequences on the ground. The village of Zhuravlevka was attacked by the Ukrainian military with a kamikaze drone, which subsequently detonated. There are no casualties and no destruction," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Borysovsky district, the villages of Baitsury, Gruzskoye, Bogun-Gorodok were shelled and attacked by drones, in the Volokonovsky district - the villages of Stary and Tishanka. In the Graivoronsky district, the villages of Kozinka, Dronovka, Poroz, Spodariushino, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, and the settlements of Sovkhozny, Dobropolye, and Gorkovsky were attacked. "The village of Dorogoshch was shelled twice. There were no casualties. The power line was damaged, residents of the villages of Dorogoshch, Smorodino, Pochayevo, Dronovka and Sankovo remain partially without light. Emergency crews are working on the site," the regional head said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the villages of Prilesye and Popovka were shelled. Near the village of Grafovka, four FPV-drones were shot down by border guards from small arms. In the Shebekino district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belyanka, Stadnikov and Mukhin were shelled and attacked by drones.