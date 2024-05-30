Russia, China uniting like-minded countries of global majority, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are actively working to partner with like-minded countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As our Chinese friends say, those who follow the path of justice have many helpers. Moscow and Beijing are actively working to consolidate the global majority and the circle of countries who think like we do is steadily expanding. The recent expansion of the BRICS group is a perfect example of this," the top Russian diplomat noted in a video address to participants at the ninth annual "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" international conference.

According to him, the situation is not surprising because Russia and China reject unilateral sanctions, protectionism, pressure and blackmail. Their developing relations are a stabilizing factor in global affairs in terms of today’s key issues. According to Lavrov, Moscow and Beijing are working more closely on international platforms, primarily within the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

"The strategic tandem of Russia and China is getting stronger, opening new horizons for us to ensure sovereignty, increase the level of national development and improve the well-being of our people. Together, we are capable of moving Mount Taishan," the Russian foreign minister concluded.

The ninth international conference dubbed "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" is taking place in Moscow on May 30-31. The event is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). Moscow and Beijing take turns in hosting the annual conference based on the Memorandum on Cooperation between the RIAC and the CASS, which was signed on June 25, 2016, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing.

TASS is the general information partner of the conference.