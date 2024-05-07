Gangs already control up to 90% of Haiti's capital — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The situation in Haiti is extremely grave, as gangs control up to 90% of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela (coincidentally in the Republic of Haiti and the Dominican Republic) told TASS.

"The situation in the capital and in the country in general is extremely grave. The country is in the deepest political, economic, social and institutional crisis. There are regular attacks on public institutions and the homes of ordinary Haitians. Gangs control from 80 to 90% of the capital," the diplomatic mission informed.

The embassy added that police have so far been unable to deal with the rampant crime, "but law enforcement workers have been able to unblock the operation of the fuel terminal."

The security and humanitarian situation in Haiti deteriorated after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021 and the earthquake that occurred later that year that took the lives of over 2,200 people. According to the Telesur TV channel, criminal gangs control over 80% of the capital. On March 1, an agreement was signed to send a Kenyan peacekeeping contingent of 1,000 policemen to combat crime in Haiti. Afterwards, reports came out that some criminal groups in Haiti were planning to overthrow the government headed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry. On March 3, the Haitian authorities decided to impose a state of emergency and curfew throughout the Ouest department, extending it for a month in Port-au-Prince because of the confrontation between armed gangs and law enforcement agencies. Henry announced on March 11 that the government will step down after a presidential transitional council is established.