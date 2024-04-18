Ukrainian trace obvious in Crocus City Hall attack — Russian Prosecutor General

CARACAS, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian trace is obvious in the Crocus City Hall attack case, and the law enforcement employees exert efforts to identify the instigators of this crime, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said during the meeting with the Venezuelan Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos Ichaso in Caracas.

"The terror attack at the concert hall in the Moscow Region, which took lives of and left maimed hundreds of civilians, and shocked the global community, has become a consequence of double standards in combating crime. Of course, we take all efforts to identify all organizers, sponsors, ideological inspirers of this terrorist act and will bring them to responsibility. Punishment awaits them. But the Ukrainian trace is obvious in this terrorist act already," Krasnov said.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 145 people were killed and 551 people were injured. Eleven people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four direct perpetrators. The Russian Investigative Committee announced that it had proved that the perpetrators of the attack were linked to Ukrainian nationalists.