Russian diplomat confirms no invitation yet to 80th anniversary of Normandy invasion

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has not received an invitation to participate in the June 6 ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Normandy invasion during World War II through diplomatic channels yet, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I have seen all these reports, and late last night we contacted our Ambassador [to France] Alexey Meshkov regarding the reports in French media. So far, we have not received any confirmation via diplomatic channels," the diplomat said on air during a Sputnik radio broadcast.

Earlier, the Europe 1 radio station reported that France would extend an invitation to Russia to attend events on June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Kremlin has not yet received an official invitation.

Commemorative events of the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944, which marked the opening of the second front in Western Europe, are held every five years with the participation of foreign leaders and veterans.