Putin says Carlson who opted for tactics of patient listener is "dangerous man"

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described US journalist Tucker Carlson as a "dangerous man" for assuming the tactics of a patient listener during his interview with the Russian leader.

"I think that your Carlson (when I say ‘your’, I mean that he is a member of the journalistic shop) is a dangerous person," Putin told Rossiya-1 TV host Pavel Zarubin in an interview published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Putin explained that he "imagined he [Carlson] would behave in an aggressive manner and would ask so-called sharp questions."

"Not only was I prepared for that, I wanted that, since it would provide me with an opportunity to respond likewise sharply, which, I believe, would give a certain special character to our whole conversation. However, he opted for different tactics, he tried to interrupt me several times, but still, surprisingly for a Western journalist, he was patient, he listened to my long speeches, especially those related to history, and did not let me do what I would have been ready to do," the president said.