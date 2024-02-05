MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Lvov Region region will become a hub for Ukraine in the future, and the European business community acknowledges that, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev believes.

He drew attention to the fact that the end point of the planned Mediterranean railroad is Lvov, not Kiev.

"It looks like the first acknowledgement that Lvov-Lemberg (the name of the city when the region was part of the Austrian monarchy - TASS) will be the new capital of Ukraine within the borders of Lvov region," Medvedev said on X (formerly Twitter). "And the point here is not that the tracks in the West and Malorossiya differ in width. It's just that business is a lot more prescient than politicians," he added.

In European countries and on the territory of the former Russian Empire and the USSR, the width of the railroad gauge is different - 1435 mm versus 1520-1524 mm. In order to combine the two standards, it is necessary either to reshape the railroad tracks, or to rearrange the cars on suitable bogies.

Earlier, the Ukrainian edition of Zaxid.net reported on the plans of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to invest 225 million dollars in the construction of a 75-kilometer section of railroad with European gauge. The memorandum was signed by USAID and Ukrzheldoroga on December 4. According to the project, the railway from Lvov to the EU borders should be part of a larger trans-European project, the Mediterranean Corridor, which starts in southern Spain.