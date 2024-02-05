Kremlin spokesman says he is unaware of laws banning rainbow symbols in Russia

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he is unaware of any laws in the country that prohibit the display of rainbow symbols.

"I am unaware of any legislation banning the rainbow in Russia," Peskov said, when asked if the rainbow symbol had been legally banned in the country.

In the meantime, he declined to comment on the detention of a girl in Nizhny Novgorod for wearing rainbow earrings, which had been deemed to be LGBT propaganda by law enforcement officials. "Honestly, I don’t know the details of the case so I can hardly comment on it," Peskov noted.