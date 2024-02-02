TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the overwhelming majority of Russians want to help Donbass.

At a meeting with participants of the forum "Everything for Victory," Crimean native Kirill Bespalov expressed gratitude to the president for Crimea's reunification with Russia. He also noted that he had helped transport cargo for the Russian army in the special military operation zone.

"If I was not sure that the vast majority of our citizens in Crimea and throughout our homeland think as you do, I would not have done anything in Crimea either. But I was sure that both Crimeans and all of Russia wanted this return to the Motherland. Just like the vast majority of people in the country want to help Donbass. They do not want to throw people to the wolves there, the neo-Nazis," Putin replied.