Nearly 20 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

TASS, February 2. Russia’s Belgorod Region was attacked by about 20 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, more than 70 shells were fired at the region’s settlements, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, in the village of Shchetinovka, two explosive devices were dropped from drones, and the village was also attacked by three kamikaze drones. Six artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka. Two enemy drones were shot downed by the air defense system near the village of Blizneye, three drones were downed in the village of Zhuravlevka, and one drone each was shot downed in the villages of Ustinka and Shchetinovka. There were no casualties or damage to any of the settlements of the district," he wrote.

In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 18 grenades at the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok. The outskirts of the village of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye were attacked with a kamikaze drone. "In the Valuisky district, in the village of Timonovo, an explosive object was found and dismantled by the engineering group of the Russian Defense Ministry. There were no consequences," the regional head said.

In the Graivoronsky district, four mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka, an explosive device was dropped from a drone, and a power line was damaged. Four mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Spodariushino, and two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Dronovka.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the village of Terebreno came under mortar fire three times, the fence of the Terebreno school was damaged. On February 1, two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the village of Zadorozhny. "In the Shebekinsky district, the enemy fired five Grad MLRS projectilesat the village of Ternovoye, three mortar shells each at the villages of Leninsky, Pankov and Maryino, one mortar shell and 20 grenade launchers at the village of Krasnoye, and two mortar shells at the village of Belyanka. The enemy also attacked the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Sereda with kamikaze drones," Gladkov pointed out.