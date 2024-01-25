Russia denounces Bab al-Mandab attack, views Western response as disproportionate — envoy

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia opposes the recent Houthi attack targeting civilian vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait but it considers the reaction by the West to be over the top, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said following the 21st round of talks on Syria.

"Unfortunately, there are forces who fuel [the situation in the Middle East], by bombing some areas, including Yemeni ones," he lamented. "Of course, we oppose attacks against civilian vessels crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait, but these [Western] actions are disproportionate and absolutely unacceptable," he added.

The strikes targeting Yemen would not achieve the goals declared by members of "the so-called coalition for safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea," the Russian envoy argued. "Violence breeds violence, and the existing conflicts cannot be resolved using military means," he concluded.

Overnight on January 12, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom delivered airstrikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, including the capital, Sanaa and Hodeidah, using aircraft, warships and submarines. US President Joe Biden said the military action was ordered in response to "unprecedented Houthi attacks" on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and that the strikes, targeting Houthi munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems, were delivered in self-defense.