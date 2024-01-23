Kremlin sees Ukraine’s claims to Russian territory as attempt to cover up problems

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine's claims to Russian territories are an attempt to camouflage the problems of the Kiev regime and the country's President Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, this is not stupid. It is probably an attempt to somehow camouflage the problems that are building up for the Kiev regime. Zelensky really has big problems, and he should have realized by now what should be done to stop all this, but he doesn't want to," Peskov said.

He made the statement when asked by All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin whether Ukraine's territorial claims against Russia should be treated as just another stupidity. Zarubin posted footage of the interview to his Telegram channel.