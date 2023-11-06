Lavrov blames Anglo-Saxons for pushing Middle East towards big war

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Anglo-Saxon forces are pushing the Middle East towards a big war, which is leading to a surge in terrorism and millions-strong refugee flows, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We can see the Anglo-Saxons literally pushing the Middle East to the brink of a big war," he pointed out, addressing the Znanie (Knowledge) marathon at the International RUSSIA EXPO.

According to Lavrov, the West’s policy is on full display in Ukraine, Iraq, Libya and Syria. "The outcome of this policy also includes a surge in terrorism and extremism, broken lives, shattered families and millions-strong refugee flows," the top Russian diplomat added.

Lavrov also noted that the methods that the US and its satellites were using included attempts to sow chaos in various parts of the world, set countries and nations against one another, and raise ethnic and religious tensions. "The West is used to solving its own problems at the expense of others and exploiting someone else’s resources," he explained.