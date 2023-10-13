Russia's peacekeepers to formally stay in Karabakh until November 2025 — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers should formally remain in Karabakh until November 2025, this issue will be decided at the negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference summarizing the results of his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"Formally, our peacekeepers are there until November 2025, and we, of course, in dialogue with partners, will have to determine and decide the issue of what and how we will do in the near future. We will decide this in the course of negotiations," Putin said.

The Russian president pointed out that when the agreement on the stay of Russian peacekeepers on the territory of Karabakh was reached in 2020, their mandate was only to monitor the ceasefire regime. "The status of Karabakh was not finally determined, and when Armenia recognized that Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan, then it turned out that our peacekeepers are definitely, without any doubt, on the territory of Azerbaijan, and of course, now, after, to put it bluntly, difficult events related to the exodus of the Armenian population, the situation has changed dramatically," the Russian president said.