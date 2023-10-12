Putin calls Russian airbase in Kyrgyzstan an important element of defense cooperation

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. The establishment of the Russian military airbase in Kyrgyzstan’s Kant has become an important milestone for strengthening of cooperation in defense and regional security between Moscow and Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a ceremony, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the airbase.

"We have gathered here to solemnly celebrate a rather significant anniversary - the 20th anniversary of establishment of the Russian joint military airbase in the city of Kant of the Kyrgyz Republic. This is an important milestone for our cooperation on defense and strengthening of regional security in general with our Kyrgyz friends," he said.