Kyrgyzstan to receive 1.2 mln metric tons in fuel supplies from Russia — Putin

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Russia will supply 1.2 mln metric tons of fuel to Kyrgyzstan by the year-end, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Energy is one of the critical branches of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation. Our country is the main supplier of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan, fully covering the needs of Kyrgyz consumers for gasoline and diesel fuel," the head of state said after bilateral talks. Russia exported about 1.2 mln metric tons of fuel to Kyrgyzstan last year. "We’re looking at shipping the same quantity by the end of this year as well," Putin said.

"Supplies are made under preferential terms, without levying of export customs duty, which will give the [Kyrgyz] republic and economic operators a direct economic effect," the president stressed.