Ukraine uses grain storage facilities to hide weapons — Russia’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 9. /TASS/. Grain storage facilities and port infrastructure in Ukraine will be destroyed, if they are used to store ammunition and heavy military equipment, Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

"Once again we emphasize that Russia does not hit civilian targets. It does not aim at civilians," he said. "High-accuracy weapons are used exclusively to destroy the military potential of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime and facilities related to it."

"If Ukraine uses grain storage facilities and port infrastructure for keeping ammunition and Western equipment, they will be destroyed, too," Nebenzya added.