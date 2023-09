BISHKEK, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on October 12, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akulbek Japarov said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit is expected on October 12," his press service quoted him as saying.

According to Japarov, Kyrgyzstan will host a CIS summit on October 13 and a meeting of prime ministers from the CIS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries.