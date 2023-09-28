Russia continues to develop relations with African countries — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia continues to work on the development of relations with the African continent, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

The Kremlin official recalled that today Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting with his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir, who is in Russia on an official visit.

"We continue to develop our relations with the states of the African continent," the Russian leader's spokesman said.

He specified that today Putin "will hold Russian-South Sudanese talks and then have a working luncheon with President Kiir."