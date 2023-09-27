Russia sees no serious Western proposals on talks on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow currently sees no serious proposals from the West on talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"As for how all this will end, we don’t see any serious proposals from the West," he noted, commenting on prospects for the relaunch of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Lavrov pointed out that African delegations had earlier visited Russia, calling for resolving the issue peacefully; peace proposals had come from China, Brazil and other countries, as well as from the Arab League. "All of them were guided by a sincere desire to facilitate an agreement, which would consider the root causes of the current situation and the need to eliminate them, and will also ensure equal security for all parties," the top Russian diplomat stressed. "The West is now talking about the possibility of talks but at the same time, it is openly and categorically stating that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ is the sole basis for negotiations. There is no point in discussing it as it is nothing but an ultimatum," Lavrov added.

He noted that no sane person would promote such an ultimatum as the sole basis for talks, "unless they seek to disrupt talks." "Here’s where things actually stand," the Russian foreign minister concluded.