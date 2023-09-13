Russia sees record turnout on Single Voting Day — CEC chief

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The turnout during Russia’s Single Voting Day this year was the highest since 2013, Russian Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova said.

"This is indeed a record number, not since 2017, but since 2013. This is a record number for the last ten years," Pamfilova said at the commission's meeting summarizing the results of the September 10 Single Voting Day.

"All in all, 31.5 million of our voters out of 67 million who were registered to vote took part in it [the elections]. The total turnout, even compared to September 11, when we were just tallying the results, has increased even more and amounted to quite a high number, it is a high turnout - 45.65%. That’s almost 46%. This is from the number of citizens who were eligible to vote in these elections," Pamfilova said.