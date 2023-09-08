Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov

DHAKA, September 8. /TASS/. Russia can do without the values promoted by Western countries at their "pride marches" in their capitals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"These [Western] values. <…> If we can call what we see now and then at pride parades in European capitals as such; if they want to force these values on Orthodox Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, or Hindus, then we don’t need any of this. Let them amuse themselves and leave us alone," he said at a meeting with representatives from the Soviet and Russian Alumni Association of Bangladesh at the Russian Embassy in that country.

"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies [from other countries]," Lavrov stressed.