Russian air defenses intercept four HIMARS rockets, destroy 31 Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have intercepted four HIMARS rockets and destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses intercepted four HIMARS rockets," the news release reads. "Also, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Nikolskoye, Klinovoye and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Ocheretovoye and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region."

In all, since the beginning of the special military operation, 467 aircraft, 248 helicopters, 6,498 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 anti-aircraft missile systems, 11,721 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,149 multiple rocket launchers, 6,289 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 12,794 special military vehicles have been destroyed.