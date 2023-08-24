Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), whose plane crashed last evening, had returned from Africa only yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As far as I know, he returned from Africa only yesterday. He met with some officials here," the head of state pointed out at a meeting with Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin. "He worked not only in our country - and he worked successfully, but also abroad, especially in Africa. There, he dealt with oil, gas, precious metals and stones," Putin added.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on Wednesday night in Russia’s Tver Region. According to preliminary data, there were ten people on board, all of whom died. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said that businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as one of the passengers. A criminal case has been opened over the crash on the grounds of violation of safety regulations for the movement and operation of air transport.