Prigozhin did make mistakes, but he also achieved results for common cause — Putin

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The founder of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin was a man of no easy fate and made some serious mistakes in his life, but he also achieved the necessary results for the sake of the common cause, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin.

"I've known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 1990s. He was a man of a no easy fate. He made some serious mistakes in his life, but he also achieved the needed results - both for himself and, when I asked him, for the common cause. The way it was in recent months," Putin said.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary findings, there were 10 people on board. No one survived. The passenger list, as the Federal Agency for Air Transport said, included businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a violation of safety and air transport operation rules.