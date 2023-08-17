Ukrainian troops shell DPR with cluster munitions again

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian artillery has shelled Donetsk and Makeyevka with cluster munitions again, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, 155mm NATO caliber was used. Ukrainian troops fired two cluster munition rounds each at Donetsk and Makeyevka.

In all, today Ukrainian forces shelled the DPR 36 times, firing over 100 rounds.