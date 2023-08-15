Russia inflicts massive air strikes on Ukrainian forces around Urozhainoye — politician

MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. Russian aircraft is striking Ukrainian units that attack positions of Russian forces near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, told TASS.

"About Urozhainoye: The level of assault by Russian frontline and ground attack aircraft is simply off the charts. There has never been such dense fire from the sky [raining down on Ukrainian servicemen] on the Zaporozhye battle front. Among other things, guided FAB-500s are being used, and precise hits on equipment are in the dozens," Rogov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. According to the ministry Ukraine lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various weapons over the past two months, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.